Police name boy killed in tragic incident in Kelloholm

Police Scotland are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old boy in Kelloholm, Sanquhar, on Sunday, October 15.

They are now able to name the boy as 12-year-old Keiran Esquierdo from Gillenburn Road in the village.

Detective Inspector Bryan Lee said: “Investigations are coninuing into this tragedy and the Procurator Fiscal has been informed.”

Keiran was crushed to death by a heavy wooden pole as he played with friends in the village and died at the scene in Kelloholm, police said.

Emergency services were called to open ground near to the medical centre on Corserig Crescent on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said they found the child trapped under the pole but despite efforts to free him, he could not be saved.