Police investigate fire in Kirkinner

Police Scotland are investigating the circumstances of a fire in Kirkinner last night.

A police spokesman said: “About 5pm on Monday 30 January, a fire was discovered in the Kirkinner Inn, Main Street, Kirkinner.

“Nine people were evacuated from the premises and the fire was extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Service. No-one was injured in the fire.

“A joint Police Scotland and Fire and Rescue Service examination will take place in order to establish the cause of the fire.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were alerted to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Main Street in Kirkinner at 5:28pm on Monday, 30 January.

“Two fire appliances from Newton Stewart and Whithorn were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found the ground floor of the building well alight.

“The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

“Firefighters ventilated the building and ensured the safety of public before leaving the scene at 7:51pm.

“A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing with Police Scotland.”