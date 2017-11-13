Police close road to investigate accident

Police have shut a section of road on the A75 as they investigate a road traffic accident on Friday night.

The police are hoping to have the road open again shortly.

A police spokesperson said: “About 2200 hours on Friday 10 November 2017 a two vehicle road traffic collision happened on the A75 road near to the entrance to Low Barskeoch Farm, Newton Stewart.

“A white coloured Vauxhall Movano van towing a trailer was in collision with a silver Landrover Discovery. The driver of the Movano was a 38-year-old man from Belfast and the driver of the Landrover was a 71-year-old man from Wigtown.

“As a result, the driver of the Landrover and a male passenger were taken to the Galloway Community Hospital at Stranraer by ambulance with minor bruising and shock. A third male passenger in the Landrover was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by ambulance with fracture to both arms. The driver of the Movano was not injured.

“The road at the scene was closed for about five hours to allow for the extraction of casualties and the removal of the vehicles.”