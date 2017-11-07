PIRSAC volunteers gets £6000 funding boost

The Department for Transport announced today funding grants to UK volunteer rescue boat services including PIRSAC at Port William who will receive £6,393,61.

Alister Jack MP for Dumfries and Galloway said: “Port William Inshore Rescue Service is a fantastic facility that has been saving lives in Dumfries and Galloway since 1979. The grant from the UK Government recognises the incredible work the selfless volunteers do, and I am thrilled that they have been recognised by the Department for Transport.

“The crew are ready to respond 365 days a year and only recently, during Storm Ophelia, they were on patrol in Port William making sure everyone was kept safe. Last year they opened their new building in the village, which includes an excellent café, and I wish the volunteers and crew every success as the service goes from strength to strength.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Lord Duncan said: “This grant is a fitting recognition for the dedicated service of all the members of the Port William Inshore Rescue Service, whose selflessness, skill and bravery has saved lives and helped those in need since 1979.

“The unpaid volunteers are a credit to their communities and I am delighted that this funding will support their continued outstanding work across Luce Bay and Wigtown Bay.”