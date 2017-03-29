Newton Stewart public urged to sign up to new flood warning scheme

A new flood warning scheme for the River Cree will start operation this week with the public being urged to attend an event in Newton Stewart on Thursday, March 30.

More than 600 homes and businesses at risk of flooding will directly benefit from the introduction of the new flood warning scheme in Newton Stewart, say The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The scheme is based on real-time flood forecasting models and will provide advance warning when flooding is predicted.

Locals are invited to attend Newton Stewart Town Hall from 2.30pm to 7pm on Thursday 30 March to find out more about how signing up to receive advance warning of flooding can help you be flood-prepared.

Richard Brown, SEPA’s Head of Hydrology, said: “As many residents and businesses in Dumfries and Galloway know, flooding is a real threat.

“We hope that as many people as possible who live and work in, or travel through, the area will be able to come along to our drop-in session for the launch of the River Cree flood warning scheme.

“Our Floodline customers will receive free advance notification when flooding is predicted, providing crucial time to prepare and protect themselves, and their properties, against the disruption and damage which flooding can cause.

“It is important to note that flood warnings are also now available for the River Esk in Langholm, which could help over 700 homes and businesses at risk of flooding.

“Remember that it’s never too early to sign up to the new Floodline warning schemes for the River Cree and River Esk and be prepared to take action. We will continue to work with our partner organisations to ensure more people take advantage of this important service.”

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said:

“I would encourage everyone in the local area to sign up to the new flood warning scheme and help prepare for flooding. This is important so people have a better understanding of the risks and can take the necessary actions to protect themselves, their property or their businesses.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working with partners to reduce flood risk across Scotland and has committed £420 million over the next 10 years to protect homes in many of our most flood-prone areas, including in Dumfries and Galloway. We are also providing £140,000 a year to the Scottish Flood Forum which works directly with communities and individuals at risk of flooding to raise awareness and help them take action to protect their property.

“I would urge people to prepare for flooding by monitoring SEPA’s Floodline website for the latest flood information and signing up to get Floodline warnings direct to their mobile phone.”

Kirsty MacRae, Director of the Scottish Flood Forum, said: “The new flood warning scheme is good news, giving people time to prepare themselves and their properties for possible flooding. For more information on practical steps that can be taken, we suggest people visit The Scottish Flood Forum website for support and advice.”

Through the Floodline service SEPA currently provides advance flood warnings for over 280 areas across Scotland, and people can sign up to receive free notifications of flood warning messages direct to their choice of mobile or landline numbers at www.sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup or by calling 0345 988 1188.