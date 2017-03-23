New book launch for local author

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Library Service is delighted to host local author Kriss Nichol as she introduces her new novel ‘Monsoons and Marigolds’ at libraries across the region.

This tour will provide local communities with the opportunity to hear a local author introduce their books. Councillor Tom McAughtrie, chairman of the Communities Committee said: “It is great to see a local author publish their second novel and I am sure the launches in our libraries will be a great success.”

‘Monsoons and Marigolds’ is set amidst the political turmoil of 1990s Nepal and explores those times from the viewpoint of a conflicted individual struggling for a sense of belonging in an alien culture.

But it is also a novel about stories: those we are told, those we tell others, and those we tell to ourselves.

‘Monsoons and Marigolds’ was Highly Commended for the Luke Bitmead Bursary Award 2016 and is Kriss Nichol’s second novel. Her first novel, ‘In Desolate Corners, Shadows Crouch’, is set in the wild places of Northumberland and Cumbria. It follows a family pulled apart by grief and reunited by the need to save a child.

Everyone is most welcome to this free event at Georgetown, 11am and Lochthorn, 2pm on March 30.