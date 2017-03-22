MP in lockdown at Westminster

Galloway MP Richard Arkless has made the following statement after the attacks on Westminster today.

Commenting on the on-going incident, the MP, who remains locked in the Chamber at the House of Commons, said: “I didn’t see or hear any incident at the time - MPs were voting when it happened - when we left the voting lobbies we were told we were on lockdown due to a shooting incident on the estate. I immediately checked in with my family and staff to ensue they were safe and to let them know I was OK. All the offices on the estate are currently locked down.”

“I am of course very concerned to hear that people have been hurt on Westminster Bridge and also reports that a policeman has been injured. I walk by and talk to the armed police everyday, I often thank them for keeping us safe. So my thoughts are with everyone who has been injured in this ongoing incident and the brave emergency services who arrived very quickly on the scene.

“Hopefully, when it is deemed safe we will be allowed to leave the estate. It’s fair to say I’m very much looking forward to getting home to D&G.”