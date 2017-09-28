Missing walker found safe and well

A search involving Galloway Mountain Rescue Team for a walker reported missing in the early hours of this morning has been stood down after the man turned up safe and well.

The alarm was raised after the man, who is in his 50s, failed to arrive as planned at a bothy in the woodland.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Galloway Forest at about 2.30am today (September 28).

Both the GMRT and Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were called out to assist with the search but the walker is understood to have arrived at the bothy around 9.30am.