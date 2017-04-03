Land reform body is now operational

Today marks a significant milestone in land reform in Scotland with the establishment of the Scottish Land Commission.

This exciting new organisation was created under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016 and will help to take forward the Scottish Government’s priorities for land reform.

The Commission comprises six Commissioners, including a Tenant Farming Commissioner, and the functions of the Commissioners involve giving advice to the Scottish Government and to those directly and indirectly involved in land.

The Commission will hold a number of public engagement events across Scotland to raise awareness of the work of the organisation as Chair of the Commission, Andrew Thin explains: “The Commissioners and I have been in post for a few months and now the organisation is officially established we are really keen to get out and talk with everyone who has an interest in the work of the Commission.

“We have published our Interim Corporate Plan for 2017-18 which outlines the Commission’s priorities for the first year and how we will help to take the next step on the land reform journey.

“We are focused on driving land reform and working towards creating a fairer more inclusive Scotland, in which everyone has a shared interest in our land, and everyone looks out for the interests of others.”

Cabinet Secretary for Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said: “The establishment of the Scottish Land Commission is an important step forward in Scotland’s land reform journey and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the Commissioners the best of luck with their important work.

“The Commission will have a key role in reviewing policy and legislation, help to influence future developments relating to land ownership and help to ensure that communities in both rural and urban Scotland are enabled to make the most of their potential.

“The membership of the commission reflects the fact that land reform impacts on every single person in Scotland, with members from cities, towns, rural areas and a dedicated Tenant Farming Commissioner to deal with the specialised nature of this important area.

“The work of the Scottish Land Commission will help us to deliver our vision of a fair, inclusive and productive system of land rights and responsibilities that delivers greater public benefits and promotes economic, social and cultural rights.”