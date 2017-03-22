Judging underway for the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards

Have you ever wondered what 850 scones, loaves, savouries, cakes, morning rolls and biscuits all in one room looks like?

That is exactly what faced the 56 professional judges in Dunfermline today (Wednesday).

11,000 bakery customers up and down the land voted for their favourite bakery bites and 115 bakers were asked to send in products for judinging – 850 products arrived for scrutiny and the final shortlist has been settled on. But the results will remain a closely held secret until May 5 and 6.

Judging took place today for the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards 2017 and judges spent a full day with the objective of selecting the ‘crème de la crème’ from the entries submitted to draw up a shortlist that really does represent the best bakery bites in the land.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards are the brainchild of Scottish Bakers, the Trade Association for bakers in Scotland who decided to search for the best baker in the land in 2012.

Now in its sixth year, the competition celebrates our love of a tasty treat from our local baker and aims to crown just one hard working bakery Scottish Baker of the Year.

“With thousands upon thousands of pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits sold in Scotland every day, our artisan bakers work hard to keep us all going” says Scottish Bakers’ Alan Clarke.

“This competition is based on real votes from real customers and every vote really has counted in drawing up the list of products invited through to the professional judging stage – your local baker could take the title!”

Scottish Bakers was established in 1891 and since then have represented and promoted the interests of the bakery trade in Scotland. They aim to be an integral part of each member’s business by providing support for bakers of all sizes.

“They provide a valuable source of help, advice, information, assistance and skills development for bakers throughout Scotland.”