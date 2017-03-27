Identity of man killed at windfarm revealed

Police are now able to release the identity of the man killed at the Kilgallioch wind farm site near Barrhill.

Antonio Joao Da Silva Linares, 37, from Portugal, was killed in the incident at the under-construction Kilgallioch site on 15 March 2017.

The 37-year-old fell to his death inside a 480ft Scottish Power wind turbine he was helping to build and was pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to have fallen onto a platform within the turbine’s mast.

An investigation is now under way, led by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesman for Gamesa, the company contracted to build the wind farm by Scottish Power, said: “Gamesa is conducting a thorough investigation together with the authorities to establish the root cause of this fatal accident.

“Work at the wind farm has been stopped while the investigation takes place.

“We are very saddened and our thoughts go to the family of the employee.”

A Scottish Power spokesman said: “We will support and cooperate fully with these investigations. Our thoughts are with the family of the technician involved in the incident.”

In January, one of the 96 turbines being installed at Kilgallioch collapsed in a storm.