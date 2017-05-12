Three GP practices in Dumfries and Galloway affected by NHS cyber attack

NHS Dumfries and Galloway says it has no concerns over patient records being compromised during the ongoing cyber attack on the NHS across the UK.

Three GP practices within Dumfries and Galloway have been affected by the cyber attack, which is seeking money to unlock staff access to IT systems.

No hospitals in Dumfries and Galloway are affected and are functioning as normal.

A spokesman for NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: “The position for Dumfries and Galloway is that we have had three practices affected at the very outset of the cyber attack. We instantly took precautions to ensure that the attack did not spread beyond those three practices.

“There is no effect in regard to hospital facilities. Our IT department have been monitoring the system constantly since 2pm today (Friday). We have no concerns about patient records being compromised.”

The spokesman declined to name the practices involved.

At least 16 NHS organisations in England have been affected by the cyber attack.

In Scotland NHS Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Forth Valley, Tayside and Western Isles are all affected to varying degrees.

Scottish Government Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “We are aware of a number of health boards affected by potential cyber incidents and the First Minister will chair a resilience meeting shortly.

“Scottish Government health officials are currently working closely with affected boards to assess the extent of the problem, and take steps to isolate affected systems, which have been affected by a Ransomware cyber-attack of the kind which has also affected health trusts in NHS England.

“We are taking immediate steps to minimise the impact of the attack across NHS Scotland and restrict any disruption.

“Our priority is to ensure that boards are supported to deal with this incident swiftly, and that services to patients can continue to run effectively.”