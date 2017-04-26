Stewart spreading stroke prevention message

A Wigtown man who suffered a stroke seven years ago is now spreading the message about stroke prevention and urging people in Stranraer to have their blood pressure checked.

Stewart Anderson has been trained by the Stroke Association to take blood pressures and on Wednesday 3 May is setting up a stall at Morrisons in Stranraer to take people’s blood pressures from 10am–2pm.

He is calling on shoppers and anyone who is around or near the area to pop along and get their blood pressure taken. Stewart started volunteering with the Stroke Association because he was determined to spread the message about stroke particularly in relation to stroke prevention.

Stewart said: “Not everyone knows a stroke can happen to anyone – even children and babies – but it is preventable and it is treatable. Up to 90% of strokes are preventable and high blood pressure is the biggest preventable factor. You don’t know if you have high blood pressure – there are no symptoms so that’s why you need to get it checked. It’s a quick and painless test and you’ll be glad to know what your numbers are.”