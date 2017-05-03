Pupils call time on dog fouling

The pupils of Creetown Primary School have “called time again” on an issue that blights their community, but more so their school playground.

All too often the pupils are stepping in dog poo on their way to school, but more alarmingly in their own school playground.

The pupils put up the winning posters around the town.

With the assistance of their teachers, the School Parent Council and the Council’s Community Safety Team, they came up with a project to make the wider community aware of the issue.

All pupils entered a competition to design a poster that highlights the issue in the wider community, but especially in their school grounds.

This competition was judged before the Easter holiday and was sponsored by two local businesses, Creebridge Veterinary Practice and Galloway Services.

On Wednesday 26th April, the pupils with the assistance of the Council’s Community Safety Team, headed out to do Phase 2 of the project, by erecting some of the winning posters at places around their school and strategic areas in the village.

It is certainly hoped that dog owners will listen to the plight of the pupils. Interestingly, since erecting these signs, one local resident has been in contact to have a poster for an open area of grass he looks after.

When out and about they also completed a simplified version of a litter survey that the local authority and Keep Scotland Beautiful conduct three times a year in all areas, to standardise the cleanliness of an area.

All agreed that although the council made a reasonably good job of keeping streets and open spaces clean and tidy, there was always scope for improvement.

Everyone has a responsibility for keeping an area clean and tidy from littering and dog fouling, which were all recorded in their litter survey.

If you witness dog fouling or littering, please contact your local Community Safety Team on 030 33 33 3000.