Product recall on cheeses from Loch Arthur Creamery

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Environmental Health Team has become aware of an issue with three cheeses from Loch Arthur Creamery.

These have been recalled by the company because they contain celery, despite this ingredient not being mentioned on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery.

The products concerned are the 200 – 250g packs of:

CRANNOG WITH MIXED HERBS

CRANNOG WITH GREEN PEPPERCORNS

CRANNOG WITH CHIVES

All with use by dates: until 15/11/2017.

All batch codes of the above are affected.

If you have bought the above products AND HAVE AN ALLERGY TO CELERY, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

No other Loch Arthur Creamery products are known to be affected.

If you require any further information, please contact Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Environmental Health Services on 030 33 33 3000.

Information on Food Standards Scotland’s work on food allergy and intolerance can be found at: http://www.foodstandards.gov.scot/food-safety-standards/food-allergy. Advice on food allergy and intolerance can be found at: http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/food-allergy/Pages/Intro1.aspx.