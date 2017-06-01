Patients to help shape services

People affected by cancer have been involved in an innovative programme to help shape services in Dumfries and Galloway.

Cancer patients, together with their families and carers, have joined User Involvement Groups (UIGs) in the east and west of the region to share their cancer experiences and concerns, and to look at what services are available for people affected by cancer in Dumfries and Galloway.

The groups were set up as part of Regaining Wellbeing - a Transforming Care After Treatment (TCAT) pilot project funded by Macmillan Cancer Support in partnership with Building Healthy Communities, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, Dumfries and Galloway Council, and Health and Social Care Integration.

The aim of the groups is to enable people affected by cancer, including family and carers, to shape and contribute to cancer service planning, redesign, and developments. Ultimately this should ensure that services are fit for purpose and improvements are made across Dumfries and Galloway, and Scotland as a whole.

At a recent UIG regional event on 3 May 2017 in Gatehouse of Fleet, members met with Jeff Ace, Chief Executive of NHS Dumfries and Galloway and TCAT Programme Board Chair, and Janice Malone, Macmillan Engagement and Volunteering Manager, to discuss key issues including raising awareness of services, information dissemination, transport and how to improve and embed referral pathways.

Chief Executive, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, Jeff Ace said: “We know that the best way to improve our services is to work in partnership. My thanks to everyone who contributed on the day and for their ongoing work with the user groups.”

Macmillan Engagement and Volunteering Manager, Janice Malone said: “We are delighted to see that people affected by cancer in Dumfries and Galloway are helping to make services better for the future.

“Macmillan Cancer Support is totally committed to supporting communities to influence change on the issues that are important to them.”

If you are passionate about how cancer services are delivered and want to get involved in your User Involvement Group, call 01387 246950 or email dg.macmillanwellbeing@nhs.net