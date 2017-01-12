New hospital delivering more jobs

Construction of the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary has resulted in 215 new jobs – 55 more than planned – for people from the region, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed.

At the project’s outset, contractors Laing O’Rourke pledged to create 160 new jobs, training opportunities and apprenticeships on top of the 800-strong workforce already employed for the build. So far, the hospital’s construction has created 215 new jobs.

The hospital will provide 344 single-bed en-suite rooms, combined assessment unit, theatres complex, critical care unit, women’s and children’s unit and outpatients department. It is expected to open, on time, in December this year.

The First Minister met apprentices and graduates working on the site during a visit last week.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is delivering a meaningful community benefit, as well as an injection into the local economy.

“With a full year’s work ahead of us until the hospital is complete, we fully intend to make the most of the opportunities this presents to the community, as well as to individuals seeking training or work opportunities.

“This new facility will deliver high-quality health services to patients from the Dumfries and Galloway region, and we are investing in the latest technologies to ensure efficient and effective diagnostics and treatment for every patient.”