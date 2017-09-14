New hospital completed on time and on budget

Construction of the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary is now complete, on time and on budget. The keys for a stunning facility that will serve as district general hospital for the region have been handed over to NHS Dumfries and Galloway by High Wood Health’s construction partner Laing O’Rourke.

The next 12 weeks will see the building fully equipped, IT systems up and running, and over 2000 staff will take part in an orientation programme to familiarise themselves with their new working environment. There will be a four day transfer of patients, staff and equipment to the new hospital on the weekend of the 8th to the 11th December 2017.

Jeff Ace, Chief Executive for NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: “I am absolutely delighted to be handed the keys to our new hospital. It’s a fantastic facility set in exceptional surroundings and has by far exceeded our expectations. This is a truly momentous occasion for NHS Dumfries and Galloway and we cannot thank High Wood Health and construction partner Laing O’Rourke enough for turning our vision for the new DGRI into a reality.”

Julie White, Chief Operating Officer for NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: “We are now only a few months away from our staff and patients being able to experience the benefits of a modern, state of the art facility which will enable us to continue to provide the highest possible standards of care to our patients in the 21st Century, with the added advantage of technological advances in many aspects of healthcare.”