New dentist to join Newton Stewart practice

South West Smile Centre will soon be welcoming a new dental health professional to the practice in Newton Stewart.

Mr Stuart Cowie BDS will be joining the team in early December and is looking forward to welcoming new and exisitng customers to the practice.

Stuart, from Perth, graduated from Edinburgh University in 1984 and has a wealth of experience in the dental field. He currently teached martial arts adn enjoys fishing, rugby and golf.

To register with Mr Cowie call at reception or telephone 01671 404044.