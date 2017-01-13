MSP supports GP efforts

South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper has supported efforts to recruit more GPs to the south West of Scotland.

The SNP MSP attended a meeting of councillors and parliamentarians in January to discuss how best to support GP recruitment in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Galloway’s representatives at Westminster and Holyrood, Richard Arkless MP and Finlay Carson MSP.

Ms Harper commented: “There are a number of General Practices in the south west of Scotland at the moment, but we are aware that there will be retirements in future resulting in potential vacancies if we cannot attract more GPs to the area.

“The NHS is working hard to fill vacancies - and myself and other parliamentarians want to support them to do that.

“GPs are specialists with a set of skills that are necessary to treat all ages and demographics and they are vital to our communities.

“I am looking into a number of ways to support the recruitment of GPs and other medical professionals to meet the needs of the region – including making contact with doctors I worked with in California during my time as a nurse and asking them to help spread the word that the south west is a beautiful place to live and work – and is in need to GPs!

“I and look forward to working with the health board as well as parliamentarians and councillors from all parties to achieve this.”