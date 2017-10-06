MSP seeks assurances for Hospitals

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson has sought assurances from the Scottish Government that cottage hospitals will continue to be supported in Dumfries and Galloway.

In a question to the Health Secretary Shona Robison at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Carson highlighted the important role cottage hospitals play.

Finlay Carson said: “Cottage hospitals play a vital role in the transition for patients from hospital to their homes. It allows them to be closer to home and eases pressure on hospital beds.

“I was therefore very disappointed that the Health Secretary totally failed to answer my question.

“I will be writing to her to clarify that the cottage hospital network in Dumfries and Galloway has the full backing of the Scottish Government and Dumfries and Galloway Health Board.”

Ms Robison replied that she was “fully aware of the strength of local feeling in support of Galloway Community hospital”.