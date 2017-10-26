More of new hospital building revealed

Health bosses are now only weeks away from opening the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to patients.

Just now it’s all go at both the existing hospital and the new hospital as staff make final preparations for the big move.

A ward reception area.

The 100% single room facility includes an emergency care department, combined assessment unit, theatres complex, critical care unit and outpatients centre. The design of the building has meant NHS Dumfries and Galloway has been able to take full advantage of the natural surroundings in which the new hospital is situated. High Wood Health and construction partner Laing O’Rourke have turned NHS Dumfries and Galloway’s vision for the new district hospital as a ‘healing environment’ into a reality.

Staff will benefit from working in a hospital where the most advanced technology has been incorporated into the design enabling them to deliver the best possible standards of care to the 21st century patient.

Working in partnership with Scottish Ambulance Service, the local Council, Police and Fire Services, and removal company Harrow Green, NHS Dumfries and Galloway has planned the four day move from the existing hospital to the new hospital down to the finest detail. NHS Dumfries and Galloway, with their partners, recently carried out a successful test run of the patient transfer.

Julie White, Chief Operating Officer, NHS Dumfries and Galloway/Chief Officer Health and Social Care Partnership said: “I am delighted that we are now in the final stages of preparing for the move to the new hospital. More than 2000 staff are currently taking part in an orientation programme to familiarise themselves with their new workplace before the four day transfer beginning on the 8th of December. I am confident that the significant amount of planning work that has been undertaken will ensure a safe smooth transfer of patients, services and staff to our new facility.”

One of the hospital corridors.

Jeff Ace, Chief Executive, NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we are weeks away from opening our new hospital. Delivering a modern, patient centred and highly efficient environment is central to the overall reshaping of health services across Dumfries and Galloway.

“It’s a fantastic facility set in exceptional surroundings and has by far exceeded our expectations.”

Roger Frost, Project Director, Laing O’Rourke said: “We are proud to have delivered this hospital on time, with our experience in the Health Sector helping us to provide certainty of delivery and a commitment to innovation and excellence. As a business and as a project team we were keen to meet, and deliver, the vision set out by both the NHS Dumfries & Galloway, but also the aspirations of so many people in this region who will benefit from the new services and facilities in the years to come. It was a responsibility we never took for granted, which was reflected in our approach, but also our engagement and commitment to, the community here in the south west of Scotland.”

Jane McElroy, principal at NBBJ and lead clinical designer for the new hospital said: “With the themes of comfort and wellbeing foremost in our minds, we have designed a therapeutic and inspirational new hospital.”