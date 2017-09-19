Major investment for Stranraer hospital

Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer is set to benefit from major investment.

A major upgrade to Theatre Services will take place during October.

The work, due to commence on the 2nd of October and last 4 weeks, will see state of the art equipment installed in the Day Surgery Unit and will ensure the Hospital will continue to provide excellent, safe and effective health care to the community far into the future.

Although there will be some disruption to the present service for the duration of the upgrade, temporary measures will be put in place to ensure minimal procedural delays. The Day Surgery upgrade will not affect any other services.