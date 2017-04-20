Inspection praises Stranraer support

Kelly Ryder, Manager of S&A Homes, has welcomed the service’s latest Care Inspectorate inspection report.

Following an unannounced inspection in March the quality of care and support provided by S&A Homes’ housing support service provided at Hampton Court and Annanbank in Stranraer has been assessed as Very Good.

The Care Inspectorate did not find it necessary to make any recommendations or requirements of the service.

S&A Homes has provided temporary homeless accommodation in Stranraer since 1992 and was awarded the Dumfries & Galloway Council contract for provision of supported accommodation in Wigtownshire in 2013. The company is the only private provider of such a service in Scotland.

The Care Inspectorate report found that support was provided by a “consistent and motivated staff team” and that “managers and staff team were seen to be skilled and knowledgeable and this influenced the quality of support people received”. All of those who responded to a Care Inspectorate survey were happy with the quality of care and support S&A Homes gave them.

Mrs Ryder said: “We at S&A Homes are all delighted that the effort we put in to providing the best service possible for the vulnerable people who are referred to us has been recognised. The inspection itself was unannounced, but over the years we have developed policies, procedures and working practices which mean that we keep up standards at all times and don’t do it only for inspections!

“I am particularly pleased for the support workers who are dedicated to their jobs and to the people they work with and whose lives they work to improve every day. The environment for our business has been very challenging recently because of the squeeze on council and DWP spending but we have worked with the council and our other stakeholders to ensure that anyone who comes into our service is given the best possible chance in what are often, for them, very difficult circumstances.”