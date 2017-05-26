Hi Tech for Health

A major project to enable delivery of a new ‘digital hospital’, and provide greater connectivity for public services in our region is now complete. Months of work to install a seven mile long cable around Dumfries has paved the way for a new circuit that will connect data centres serving the new hospital, existing hospital and the local Council.

Representatives from NHS Dumfries and Galloway and the Council met with technology specialists Boston Networks at the site of the new hospital, seven months ahead of its opening, to oversee completion of the project.

Julie White, Chief Officer for Health and Social Care Partnership said: “This exciting development will enable both organisations to deliver efficient, technology enabled services, and by working together we have ensured best value for the public purse.

“We are now one step closer to opening a new hospital designed and constructed to utilize the most advanced information technology.

“We would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts to deliver this project on time, on budget, and with minimal disruption to the public”

Robert Moore, Construction Services Director, Boston Networks said: “We are delighted to be working with Dumfries and Galloway Council & Dumfries and Galloway NHS to design, install and commission a new fibre optic network to deliver resilient and high speed connectivity between the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, Monreith House and Crichton Hall”.

“The network will provide high bandwidth connectivity between the Council and NHS, and will support the delivery of advanced technologies within the new facilities to further augment the efficient and effective treatment of patients”.