Defibrillator for village hall

Balmaclellan’s Community Council and Village Hall Committee are delighted to announce that the new defibrillator has been installed at the Village Hall.

Well done to all residents, Natural Power and Dumfries & Galloway Housing Partnership who contributed towards the purchase of the defibrillator. Pads for the defibrillator to be used on small children and babies will be purchased in the near future and are kindly being donated by Fiona and Duncan MacKinnon.

Iain Howie of the British Heart Foundation provided 15 adults and 4 children on Thursday 27th April 2017 with CPR training and defibrillator training. Anyone wishing to attend a future session should contact Kay Bird at the Village Hall. Iain Howie and Kay Bird are pictured above.