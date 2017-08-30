Charity night to help premature babies.

A proud mother is holding a charity bingo night in Newton Stewart this month to raise funds for the specialist medical team that saved her babies’ lives.

Both of Kerry-Anne Davidson’s children were born prematurely and were cared for at the neonatal unit at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Twenty-eight-year old Kerry-Anne, who lives in Wallace Place with husband Andrew, daughter Lucie-Mae and son Freddie, explains why she wants to give something back.

She said: “After my babies had been transferred to different hospitals to be born because they were so premature they ended up in our local neonatal unit in Dumfries. Both were born early due to pre-eclampsia.

“My most recent birth was my son Freddie at 31 weeks weighing 3lb 2oz. He is now four months old, My daughter was born at 29 weeks weighing 2lb 1oz and she will be three in September!

“I decided to start fundraising for Dumfries NeoNatal Unit as I don’t think they get enough recognition and I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for my babies and the other ‘premmie mummies’ who were offered their help. The neonatal units are amazing not just what they do for the babies but how they treat the parents too.”

Kerry-Anne’s fundraising bingo night will be on September 14 in The McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart, 7pm for 7.30pm.