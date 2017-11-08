Cancer survivor Mary Anne turns supermodel

A Wigtownshire woman who was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2015 recently took to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people at the Show Scotland, Breast Cancer Care’s annual fashion show in Glasgow.

The show saw Stranraer’s Mary Anne McWilliam strut her stuff alongside 21 other people who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

The 54-year-old Dumfries and Galloway Animal Health and Welfare Officer, who finished treatment in May 2016, has helped to raise more than £150,000 for Breast Cancer Care.

Mary Anne said: “I am a country girl at heart and not used to such glamour but I loved every second of it. Taking part in the show was a lovely way to put my cancer journey behind me.”

The afternoon show was hosted by broadcaster Fiona Armstrong while the evening show was hosted by journalist and presenter Jackie Bird.

Jackie Bird commented: “It has been incredible to host the Breast Cancer Care Scotland Fashion show. The models are an inspiration – not only have they been through breast cancer but they have courageously used their experience to help other people. These are 22 truly amazing women.”

The event raised vital funds to support the 4,800 people diagnosed with breast cancer across Scotland each year.

Models wore a range of beautiful outfits from House of Fraser, which were professionally styled by Ian Tod. Their hair was styled by Sassoon Salons and celebrity make- up artist Sara Hill’s academy of Make- up added the finishing touches.

Fiona Armstrong added: “I am full of admiration for the women who took to the catwalk at the show, Scotland. We all know someone affected by the disease so it is fantastic to be part of an event that raises vital funds and awareness. I am very proud to support Breast Cancer Care Scotland.”

In the final scene, GHK Rugby Union Club players Hugh Parker, Nick Hurn, Scott Davidson and Ben Frame escorted models down the catwalk in bespoke couture occasion gowns from Joyce Young Collections.

Guests were also treated to a performance from former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Edward Reid.

Angela Harris, Head of Breast Cancer Care, Scotland said “We are delighted to have raised an incredible £150,000 at this year’s Breast Cancer Care Fashion Show. Funds raised will help the charity continue to provide face to face services such as Moving Forward courses and Living with Secondary Breast Cancer sessions for people affected by the disease.

The Show, Scotland is one of Breast Cancer Care Scotland’s biggest fund raisers and this year was extra special as we were celebrating its 15th year. We are so grateful to everyone who came along to show their support for the inspiring women who took to the catwalk and to all those who made this year’s show a success.

Funds raised at the event will enable Breast Cancer Care to continue to provide care, support and information to anyone affected by breast cancer from day one.

For care, support and information call Breast Cancer Care’s nurses free on 0808 800 6000 or visit breastcancercare.org.uk