Blood bikes £1000 donation

Money raised by the sale of plastic bags will be used to keep one of the motorbikes for Dumfries and Galloway’s Blook Bikes charity on the road.

SPAR Rosevale, owned and operated by CJ Lang and Son Limited ,recently donated £1000 raised through the sale of single use carrier bags.

Dumfries & Galloway Blood Bikes is a charity set up by local volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, in and out of hours, between hospitals and healthcare sites in South West Scotland and sometimes beyond.

David Hook, from D&G Blood Bikes, said: “We are very grateful to SPAR for this donation. The £1000 will be used to ensure Lady Devorgilla, our new Yamaha provided by Russel Roof Tiles stays on the road.”

Russel Morrison, Area Manager for SPAR Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to support such an important cause”.