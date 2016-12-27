Avian flu found in Galloway

A wild peregrine falcon found in Dumfries and Galloway has tested positive for H5N8 Avian Influenza.

In addition, a further two cases have been detected in wild birds in Somerset and Leicestershire. These further cases were to be expected and show a broad geographical spread in the UK.

There is strong evidence from Europe that disease is getting into housed poultry. Producers are reminded to comply with the order to house birds or ensure they are kept separate from wild birds and follow excellent biosecurity procedures.

Experience with previous outbreaks has also shown that during periods of excessive rainfall, such as expected with Storm Barbara, there is an additional risk of run-off water carrying contaminants into poultry houses bringing contaminated material into closer contact with poultry.

As there is now clear evidence that the disease is in wild birds in the UK further updates on wild bird testing will be provided by the Animal and Plant Health Agency on their website.

Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy Fergus Ewing said: “With the recent disease confirmations in both England and Wales, it is not unexpected for Avian Influenza to be found in a wild bird here in Scotland.

“We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “This case of H5N8 in a falcon in Dumfries and Galloway confirms that Avian Influenza is present in wild birds in Scotland. This underlines the crucial importance of bird keepers and members of the public remaining vigilant for signs of disease in domestic or wild birds.

“Any dead wild swans, geese, ducks or gulls, falcons or other birds of prey or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, should be reported to the Defra helpline, details of which are available on the gov.scot website.”

“I would also remind all keepers they must enhance their biosecurity and protect their birds from disease. Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to practical provide advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.

“Expert advice remains that consumers should not be concerned about eating eggs or poultry and the threat to public health from the virus is very low.”