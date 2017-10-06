Almost half not taking up flu vaccine

NHS Dumfries and Galloway is encouraging people at risk of flu to get their flu vaccine as early as possible this year.

Last year the uptake figures for Dumfries and Galloway highlighted that under half (46 per cent) of people who are at risk from flu due to an underlying health condition had taken up the offer of the free vaccine since the start of the national flu immunisation programme in October 2016.

The uptake figures for 2016-17 also highlight that almost half (49 per cent) of pregnant women not in at risk groups and almost three quarters (74 per cent) of those over the age of 65 in Dumfries and Galloway had received their flu vaccination.

The flu vaccination is being administered by GP practices until the end of March 2018 as part of a programme which will see over two million people across Scotland offered the vaccination this winter.

Statistics show that over the last five years around 500 deaths have occurred each winter which can be attributable, or related to, flu.

Dr Nigel Calvert, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: “If you have a health condition it’s so important that you receive the vaccine as you may be at higher risk of complications from flu.

“Anyone who is eligible should make an appointment with their GP practice to get their vaccine as soon as possible, it doesn’t take long and you may be pleased that you took the time to get protected.”