Gold awards for Galloway group

Young people from Dumfries and Galloway received gold Duke of Edinburgh awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Twenty-two young people from Annan Academy, Dalbeattie High School, Lockerbie Academy, Stranraer Academy and the Cairnsmore Open DofE Centre in Newton Stewart attended a presentation at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Having heard about the experiences of those receiving their awards, which take each person around 12 to 18 months of hard work and dedication, the Trustee for the awards, HRH The Earl of Wessex, congratulated the Dumfries and Galloway group.

The awards were presented by celebrities including Alastair Kellock, Scottish Rugby Ambassador, and Toni Blackhurst from Scottish Rugby.

Those who achieve a Gold DofE Award have volunteered, learned a skill, got fit, taken part in a week long residential, and planned and undertaken an expedition in wild country.

Widely acknowledged as the world’s leading achievement award for young people, the DofE programme

enables any young person, aged 14 to 24, to develop key skills for life and work, including confidence, commitment and team working.

Gold award winners were Charlotte Stubbs, Danielle McAnespie, Ruari Smith, Amy Moore, Dominic Taylor, Sarah Crichton, Arran Hastie, Imogen Cook, Emily Woodhouse, Lucy Kirkpatrick, Benjamin Harrop, Michael Brown, Lucy Fisher, Emma Robinson, Rose Nash, Jack McClymont, Charles Birdsall, James Howie, Katherine Malone, Lucy Miller, Rachael McCurry, Catriona Tossnie.

In a joint statement, Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning committee, and Councillor Ros Surtees, vice-chair, said: “Providing the best start in life for all our children is a priority for our Council and we’re proud to support the aspirations and achievements of our young people.

“To see so many from our region successfully complete such a challenging award is fantastic.

“The perseverance and commitment shown to complete this award is not to be underestimated and they should be rightfully proud of their achievements.”

Gold Award recipients were accompanied by Dumfries and Galloway Council Chief Executive Gavin Stevenson and Wider Achievment Worker Gary Kirkpatrick.