GMRT get keys to new base

There was a significant moment last night for the members of the Galloway Mountain Rescue officially got the keys for their new base at the old ambulance depot in Newton Stewart.

St John Scotland purchased the old ambulance station from Dumfries & Galloway Council several years back for use as the first GMRT base. The team had previously had parking and cupboard space at the police station.

SJS have now transferred full ownership to GMRT.

Ken MacKenzie, Team Leader commented, “The support given across Scottish Mountain Rescue by St John Scotland has been amazing, from Galloway MRT’s point of view we would be nowhere near our current position with our base and vehicles without this fantastic support. They greatly assist us in providing our service to the public across Galloway and South Ayrshire”

A spokesperson for St John Scotland said: “We are delighted to be able to gift the Galloway base to the team. However, this will not be the end of our relationship and we look forward to maintaining and strengthening our existing links with the team.”

Moving forward, St John Scotland will maintain a close relationship with the Galloway Mountain Rescue team and upon its transfer, the base will be known as ‘Galloway Mountain Rescue Team, St John Base’.