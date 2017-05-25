Girl rescued from River Cree by police

The emergency services were called out to the Cree Bridge, Newton Stewart, on Tuesday evening to rescue a teenager who had fallen into the river from the bridge.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.50pm on Tuesday 23 May two police officers entered the River Cree, Newton Stewart and rescued a 16-year-old female who was reported in the river. The officers effected the rescue and were helped from the river by Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

“The girl was taken to hospital by ambulance however suffered no injuries.”

The bridge was closed to traffic during the rescue.