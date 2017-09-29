Get on your bike and ride

With just a few weeks left of summer, take advantage of the remaining nice weather and get on your bikes!

The Queensberry Estate on which, Drumlanrig Castle is situated, spans 90,000 acres and boasts countless walking routes but it can also be explored on two wheels thanks to its array of mountain biking and cycling routes.

The region is a cycling haven for residents and visitors with The Tour of Britain visiting Dumfries and Galloway seven times since 2005. The cycling routes at Drumlanrig are suited to a leisurely cycle or a more technical ride making it the perfect canvas for novice or experienced cyclists.

The mountain bike routes, which are constantly evolving each year at Drumlanrig, offer a great challenge for thrill seekers. The trails are colour coded according to difficulty levels incorporating technical elements, single-track routes and swooping family trails through some of Scotland’s finest scenery.

Rik’s Bike Shed hosts a Family Ride Out every Saturday from 10.30am - a free event that brings cyclists and families together following a route at their own pace. Rik designed and built many of the trails, from the moderate blue routes to the more technical red and black ones, this offers a real challenge and exhilarating ride.

To find out more about cycling at Drumlanrig call Rik’s Bike Shed on 01848 33080 or email mtbrik@AOL.com.