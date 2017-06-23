Get involved in oyster festival

Local businesses are being encouraged to get involved in the new Stranraer Oyster Festival and help put on a show for visitors.

Stranraer Development Trust, who are organising the festival, are calling on all accommodation providers, restaurants, cafes, pubs, takeaways, visitor attractions and retailers to put together packages, events or special activities for visitors during the three day event which runs from September 15-17.

Festival project officer, Becky Toon, said: “We are already receiving enquiries from visitors looking for information on where to stay in and around Stranraer, so we are keen to make booking their trip as easy as possible by listing a range of special festival accommodation offers on the new Stranraer Oyster Festival Website.

“We also want to showcase local hospitality and food and drink businesses, so we are similarly encouraging businesses in the hospitality and related sectors to think about doing something special during the oyster festival.”

Chairman of Stranraer Development Trust Romano Petrucci added: “Our hope is that the Oyster Festival will put Stranraer on the map,”

Festival organisers have unveiled a range of trading and catering opportunities at the festival that are now available for booking. Booking forms are available for download from the Stranraer Oyster Festival facebook page, and can be requested by emailing OysterFestivalStranraer@gmail.com.