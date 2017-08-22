Georgia takes on the Great Scottish Run

A Galloway woman has gone from being unable to run ten minutes on a treadmill to training to complete this year’s Great Scottish run.

Georgia Walker, who lives in Stranraer, has been chosen to represent the area in the Great Scottish run this October as part of the Bank of Scotland Community Challenge.

She was inspired to apply for the event after watching the Great North Run on television and has lost two stones in weight since she started running.

Bank of Scotland, which sponsors the Great Scottish Run taking place on October 1, launched the Community Challenge to help get Scotland active.

The campaign has recruited one runner from each of the 32 local authorities in Scotland to take on a ’10 week to 10k’ running challenge.

Georgia, who is using the run to raise money for her workplace, the Coronation Day Centre, will receive complimentary entry for the race, a personalised training programme by a Great Run expert coach and VIP hospitality at the finish area.

“I’d never managed to run ten minutes on a treadmill, I’d never felt it was something I was able to do before I got up and tried it outside,” the 46-year-old said.

“The first time I went out was an absolute disaster, I went round a local three-mile route and felt very positive after watching the Great North Run on TV.

“I didn’t take any water and I ran, walked, wheezed and I felt like I was dying, but I got round eventually. I can’t run very fast, but I can still run. The Community Challenge has given me another focus and end goal.”

Starting at George Square in the heart of Glasgow, the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run will see runners follow the iconic route through the city before they reach the tree-lined finish in the shadow of Nelson’s Monument.

Philip Grant, Chair, Scottish Executive Committee, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “This challenge is a fantastic addition to the event and adds to our aim to help Scotland prosper and make a difference in our local communities.

“I’m really looking forward to watching the runners’ progress and learning more about them on the lead up to the event.”

