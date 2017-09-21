Galloway’s unique forest art event

Visitors are set to reach for the stars at this weekend’s Sanctuary art event in the heart of Galloway’s Dark Sky Park.

There will be interactive and experimental exhibits by more than two dozen artists including a virtual reality journey into space created by Sian Yeshe from Langholm.

Sian, works with sound and video, and has collaborated with physics computer simulation specialist Osemudiame Dawodu to create an installation called EPSY which allows people to step inside a dome to experience the journey of a lifetime.

There will be stargazing with Dark Sky Ranger Elizabeth Tindal, Rachel Rosen will invite people on a “sky walk” tracing the form of the constellation Cepheus and Natalie Marr will invite people into a special shelter linked to sensitive microphones to do some deep listening to the sounds of the forest at night.

One of the highlights will be Dancing the Troposphere by Scottish artist Silas Parry, which will see visitors being invited to join costumed dancers as a large helium filled data gathering helikite is launched into the skies above the site.

This free event takes place around Murray’s Monument on the A712, near Newton Stewart, for 24 hours from 12pm on September 23. For more information visit www.reach.sanctuarylab.org.