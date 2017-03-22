Galloway MP locked in Chamber after incident in Westminster

Galloway MP Richard Arkless is safe and currently locked in the Chamber in the Houses of Parliament after the incident in Westminster.

Commenting on the on-going incident at Westminster, MP for Dumfries and Galloway Richard Arkless said: “I didn’t see or hear any incident at the time - MPs were voting when it happened - when we left the voting lobbies we were told we were on lockdown due to a shooting incident on the estate. I immediately checked in with my family and staff to ensue they were safe and to let them know I was OK. All the offices on the estate are currently locked down.”

“I am of course very concerned to hear that people have been hurt on Westminster Bridge and also reports that a policeman has been injured. I walk by and talk to the armed police everyday, I often thank them for keeping us safe. So my thoughts are with everyone who has been injured in this ongoing incident and the brave emergency services who arrived very quickly on the scene.

“Hopefully, when it is deemed safe we will be allowed to leave the estate. It’s fair to say I’m very much looking forward to getting home to D&G.”

A police officer has been stabbed in the Houses of Parliament in central London and the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

One woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with “catastrophic” injuries - in the incident on Westminster Bridge, a junior doctor at St Thomas’ Hospital has told BBC News.

Metropolitan Police say they are treating it as a terrorist incident and buildings are in lockdown.

Mr Arkless will make a statement in due course.