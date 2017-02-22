Galloway gritting crews on stand-by

Road gritting crews are on stand-by across Dumfries and Galloway as the area braces itself following adverse weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued an Amber ‘Be Prepared’ weather warning for snow and yellow warnings for rain and wind which will affect various parts of the region starting on Wednesday evening and continuing overnight and for the majority of the day on Thursday.

Council teams have been making preparations and are ready to escalate response levels, but are asking the public to take appropriate measures to keep themselves safe.

The council says it has good salt stocks and its gritters are on stand-by so that they can be sent out to communities when required.

Roads teams will also be out and about responding to any localised flooding as necessary.

Care staff have been issued with winter packs so that they are able to continue to provide care to service users across the region.

Principal Resilience Advisor, Mark Thomson, said: “The latest information received from the MET office shows that conditions are going to be particularly challenging during rush hour tomorrow.

“People should prepare for travel disruption. The forecast heavy rain will result in a lot of surface water on our roads, in addition to the challenges posed by snowfall by those areas affected. We want people to be careful on their journeys tomorrow so build in extra travel time to allow you to travel safely.”