Fun-packed day this Easter at Drumlanrig

An Easter egg-stravaganza on Sunday, April 16. marks the start of Drumlanrig Castle’s first family fun day of the new season.

The day will be packed with free activities to keep kids entertained from 11am-3pm on Easter Sunday.

Children can work off their chocolate egg-citement by completing the gauntlet assault course, aiming for a bullseye in archery or taking part in the giant games and nerf gun battle. Kids can also enjoy hours of fun in a large ball pool or on the Avengers bouncy castle.

For the budding detectives, there will be a colourful Easter egg hunt around the castle gardens and a crafts station on the day. Let’s not forget Jason the juggling jester who will also be on hand to entertain children all afternoon around the estate.

Claire Oram, Castle manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: “We are really excited to kick-start our 2017 season at Drumlanrig and look forward to welcoming lots of families along to our first big event of the year.

“The Easter fun day is packed with activities for kids of all ages to enjoy on what we hope will be a sunny Sunday afternoon.”

The estate will open to visitors from April 1 through to September 30, from 10am–5pm daily.

The castle will be open for tours on April 14-17, April 29–May 1, May 27-29 and July 1–August 31.

As always, there is a jam-packed calendar of events scheduled for the 2017 season at Drumlanrig to cater for visitors of all ages.

These include ranger activities, seasonal family events, open air theatre and yoga sessions with the picturesque castle as a backdrop.

Drumlanrig will also host Solway Orienteers league event, Motorcycle Grand National, Tough Mudder, Electric Fields and Galloway Country Fair in 2017.

Normal estate entry prices apply for Drumlanrig’s Easter activities.

All visitors who sign up for a season pass to Drumlanrig Estate on Easter Sunday will be entered into a prize draw with the chance of winning a two course lunch for four people at The Buccleuch and Queensberry Arms Hotel in Thornhill.

Visit www.drumlanrigcastle.co.uk for further information.