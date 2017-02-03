Four walkers airlifted in gale force winds

Four people have been rescued from the coast near Portpatrick by Coastguard teams and airlifted to hospital.

The Coastguard was alerted on Thursday, February 2 after a lady walking on the coast made a 999 call due to a severe leg injury. Coastguard rescue teams from Portpatrick, Stranraer, Drummore and Ballantrae were sent to the area with the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard rescue helicopter based at Prestwick. She and her three companions were located in inaccessible and rough terrain near Dunskey Castle in Gale Force 8 winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour.

Coastguard rescue officers worked with the ambulance team to stabilise the patient, with lighting for the operation from the aircraft and moved her to a safe position to be airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Three walkers with her were also found to be suffering from the effects of hypothermia and were also transferred to hospital. The group of walkers are visitors to the area from Essex.

UK Coastguard reminds everyone planning to go walk at the coast to please check the weather conditions for your area before you decide to go and make sure you’re well equipped. Tell someone your planned route and what time you will be expected back. If you do get into trouble call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.