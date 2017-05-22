Flowers for a princess

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was welcomed to Galloway on Monday by Lord Lieutenant John Ross.

The Princess was visiting Stranraer and Wigtown in her role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Pupils from Park Primary School chat with Princess Anne

First was a visit to the Marina in Stranraer to unveil a plaque marking the start of work on the St Ayles Skiff Boathouse.

Also on the itinerary was a visit to Stair Park Community Garden in Stranraer.

The Princess then moved on to Wigtown Parish Church, where she met members of the congregation and viewed the graves of the Wigtown Martyrs.

The Princess Royal is presented with a posie of flowers by 9 year old Abigail Stewart

Phil Taylorson of the SWSA, left, and Bob Fryer of Stranraer Rotary watch on as Princess Anne unveils the plaque marking the position of the boathouse

Wigtown school choir entertain the Princess

Jim McColm explains the significance of the three historical stones displayed at the front of the church to the Princess Royal