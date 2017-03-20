Flood warning for River Cree

Local MSP Finlay Carson has welcomed the announcement of a new flood warning for the River Cree.

The new flood warning is being launched as part of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (SEPA’s) Flood Warning Development Framework. The service will enable SEPA to provide early notification to emergency responders and to the public of flooding from the River Cree, which will effect parts of Newton Stewart.

Customers who have signed up to the free Floodline service (www.floodlinescotland.org.uk) will also receive messages direct to their phone.

The scheme will be formally launched from 10.30am on Thursday 30 March in the McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart.

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson said: “I am delighted that the River Cree will be getting a new flood warning. Today’s announcement will be welcomed by all of those who have been affected by flooding from the river in the past.

“Newton Stewart residents and businesses have shown incredible resilience and determination to get the town back onto its feet after the disastrous floods.

“The community groups in the town are also to be commended for their continuing efforts to bring forward plans for future flood prevention schemes and reinstatement of the Sparling Bridge.

“I would urge all of those living in the area to sign up to SEPA’s free Floodline service to ensure that they can take full advantage of this fantastic facility in the future.