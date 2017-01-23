Fire destroys home in Braehead

Fire and Rescue units from three different bases were called out to a fire that destroyed a home in Braehead, Kirkinner, last Friday.

The house was completely destroyed but there were no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a house fire on Main Street, Braehead, Kirkinner, at 7:24am on Friday, 20 January.

“Four appliances from Gatehouse, Newton Stewart and Whithorn were mobilised and remain at the scene.

“Two adults and four children exited the property and were uninjured.”