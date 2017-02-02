Fantastic fundraising efforts

Newton Stewart Initiative executive committee met at The Cree Bridge House Hotel Newton Stewart on the 16th of January with 10 of the 15 committee members present.

David Inglis, chairman, welcomed everyone to the meeting and in due course the previous minutes were agreed as a true record of the previous meeting in November.

It was reported that in December the formal “Adoption & Maintenance Agreement of Play Equipment/BMX Track and Associated Works” letter was received.

Following review of the letter from the D&G Council, Sport Scotland have suggested that the application should be joint between the Council and Newton Stewart Initiative with Newton Stewart Initiative obtaining an access agreement for the facility.

Final figures for the project including fees have been finalised and a totaliser developed to show the gap to be breached.

Funding applications continue to be written and developed with the Triple T group still doing some amazing fundraising and have raised a total of £1,134.38 so far – a fantastic effort.

A meeting with the Lead Active Schools and Community Sports Officer (Wigtownshire) has taken place and NSI are in the process of accreditation for the club which will open doors for funding to allow it to affiliate with Wigtownshire Sports Council and Scottish Cycling, which includes insurance to run BMX coaching events.

NSI have negotiated a 5% discount at The Break Pad and a 10% discount at Kirkcowan Cycles for all members of the club, plus NSI hope to offer additional members’ benefits once the track is built.

The deadline for the community centre questionnaires was 31st January 2017.

At time of going to press it had 141 Survey Monkey and approximately 130 hard copy submissions.

Simon Winstanley Architects visited on 20th December 2016 and were shown three sites for potential siting of the community centre.

Arrangements had to be made with Dumfries & Galloway Council for access to the old Community Centre which is in a sorry state and, considering access issues too, was pretty much ruled out as an option. The other two sites were received very favourably with each having its own merits.

A second architect visited on 16th January 2017 and was also shown the three sites.