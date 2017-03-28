Search

False alarm at Burns House

Fire and Resue at Burns House

Fire and Resue at Burns House

0
Have your say

Fire and Rescue Scotland was called out to the Stena Line offices at Burns House in Stranraer this morning were stood down after the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

A Fire and Rescue Scotland spokesperson said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the activation of a fire alarm at a commercial property on Harbour Street, Stranraer at 10.37am today.

“One appliance was mobilised to the building which had been evacuated as a precaution.

“Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for any signs of fire before determining that it was a false alarm activation.

“Firefighters left the scene at 11.47am after ensuring the property was safe.”