Exciting autumn arts events

Music, theatre and dance lead us into the autumn season as Arts Live continues its exciting 2017 programme.

Returning for the third year to Dumfries and Galloway, the celebrated Scottish Ensemble bring the The Power of Five to Dumfries’ Theatre Royal on Tuesday, October 17.

This tireless Ensemble’s chamber events are becoming increasingly popular with Scottish audiences and this concert pairs two masterpieces: Mozart’s String Quintet No.3 in C major and Brahms’ String Quintet No.1 in F major.

Fire Exit Theatre’s powerful courtroom drama Horizontal Collaboration will be performed in Moniaive on October 18. Written and directed by “leading theatrical innovator” David Leddy, the story unfolds around an African warlord’s wife whose delivery of peace for her people after her husband’s assassination results in an international trial.

Innovative and inclusive dance takes centre stage at the end of October beginning with Brew Band’s promenade-style performance at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries, on October 25. Scotland’s new superband blurs boundaries and challenges people’s perceptions of identity. Created by award-winning choreographer Marc Brew, this inclusive music and dance performance brings together top Scottish rock artists creating an exciting evening as much a music gig as it is a dance performance.

Tickets and full details from www.dgartslive.org.uk.