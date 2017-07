The newly formed WOMANS community group continued their good work in Newton Stewart this week.

Nine of them spent two and a half hours clearing away the debris on the waste ground beside the Church Lane / Victoria Street junction. They filled 23 rubbish bags.

The area looks much better now

WOMANS are hoping to start weeding the streets shortly.

If you want to find out how to join the group or want more information on their projects please go to the Women of Minnigaff and Newton Stewart Facebook page.