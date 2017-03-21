Wigtown community group apply to buy the old showfield

An initiative group in Wigtown have applying to the Scottish Government to purchase Southfield Park in the town to use as a community asset.

Following a successful launch event in Wigtown County Buildings recently, Wigtown & Bladnoch Community Initiative says it is making “rapid headway” with their ambitious plans.

A spokesman for the Initiative said: “Over 100 people attended the launch to hear about a proposal for the community to try to regain community ownership of the old showfield at Southfield Park.

“Using Community Right to Buy legislation, like the Mull of Galloway community did so successfully, W&BCI has plenty of support locally, and the application to the Scottish Government has been submitted.

“The old showfield has been unused, except as a cut through from Harbour Road and Seaview, and a dog walking area, since the Agricultural Society moved Wigtown Show out of town after 1992. W&BCI believes the old showfield could do much more, for the good and enjoyment of the community. Parkland, orchard, an outdoor events area, truly affordable housing are just some ideas so far.

“Anyone resident in the community is entitled to join, without charge, as a member of W&BCI. Forms are available from Machars Action. W&BCI members elect the Board which oversees W&BCI activities. More importantly, anyone with ideas about how the old showfield could be used is welcome to share their suggestions, whether a member or not.

“There will be an informal members’ meeting on April 6th and the Scottish Government should decide whether to grant the Community Right to Buy status by about May 19th. W&BCI will hold another meeting after that to update the community on progress.”